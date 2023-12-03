US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 173,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

