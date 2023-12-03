US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roku were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,073,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $103.54 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $108.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.