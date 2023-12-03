US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $801.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

