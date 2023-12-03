US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

