US Bancorp DE Sells 210 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arcosa by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

