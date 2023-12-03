US Bancorp DE Sells 335 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.03.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

