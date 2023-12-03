US Bancorp DE Sells 4,594 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $20,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,347.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 939,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

