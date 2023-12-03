US Bancorp DE Sells 4,942 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasterBrand by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,071 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 624.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MBC stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

