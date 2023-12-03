US Bancorp DE Sells 5,210 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

