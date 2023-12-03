US Bancorp DE Sells 54,033 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 267,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 287,180 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPS

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.