US Bancorp DE Sells 747 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

