US Bancorp DE Sells 80 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RLI were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.