US Bancorp DE Sells 930 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

