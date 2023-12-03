US Bancorp DE Sells 955 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Shares of PB opened at $63.01 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

