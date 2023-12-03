US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 292,680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.54 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

