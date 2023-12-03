Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

