Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 4,146 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.58.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

