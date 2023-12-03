Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

