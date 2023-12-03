Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 20,539 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $340,125.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,627 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $678,234.60.

NASDAQ METCB opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $39,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

