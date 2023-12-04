45,436 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $32,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,873,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,627,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 566,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.