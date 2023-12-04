5,836 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $56,069.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.