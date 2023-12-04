7,445 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.