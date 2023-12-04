Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

