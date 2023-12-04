ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

