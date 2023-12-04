Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Adient worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 135.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,886,000 after acquiring an additional 364,508 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Adient by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE ADNT opened at $33.28 on Monday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

