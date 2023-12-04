Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,046,000 after buying an additional 366,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adient by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,886,000 after buying an additional 364,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Adient Trading Up 3.4 %

ADNT stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

