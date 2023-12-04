Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Insider Activity

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

