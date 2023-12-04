Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.03 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

