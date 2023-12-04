Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Amedisys worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,329.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.