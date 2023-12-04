Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Director Sells $116,475.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameren Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.97 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

