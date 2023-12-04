Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Director Sells $116,475.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.97 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

