Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 158,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

AMPH stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,654.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,743 shares of company stock worth $3,674,930. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

