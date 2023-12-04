Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

APAM opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

