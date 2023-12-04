Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $67.94 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

