Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $53.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

