Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $54,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $79.08 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

