Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $56,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CARS opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.
In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,013. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on CARS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
