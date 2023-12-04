Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $56,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,013. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

