Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Donaldson by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 22.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

