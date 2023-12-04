Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Bilibili by 94.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 155,105 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 29.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 118.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 275,135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 63.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $11.51 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.