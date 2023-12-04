BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 3,546 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $22.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $407.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

