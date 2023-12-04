Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $115,606.59 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
