Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $115,606.59 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

