Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

