Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 990 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BKH opened at $53.46 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

