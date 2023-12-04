Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 453 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,574,000 after acquiring an additional 163,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $102.01 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

