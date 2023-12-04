Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.