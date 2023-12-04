Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Global Net Lease worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $12,140,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 712,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $5,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.18%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.