Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.55 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

