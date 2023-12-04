Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CBIZ worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CBIZ by 74.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 232.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 482,779 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CBIZ by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CBZ. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

