Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 200.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN opened at $10.24 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $408.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

