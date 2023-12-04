Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,604 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of InMode worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 170.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 18.8% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 147,335 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,811,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

INMD opened at $24.54 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.26.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

