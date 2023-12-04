Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA dropped their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

